BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs topple Chilliwack Chiefs with 7-3 win

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna carries the puck into the Chilliwack zone during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono carries the puck into the Chilliwack zone during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Bulldogs celebrate Josh Zary’s goal in the first period of a game against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a pad save during a Chilliwack powerplay opportunity on Jan. 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs started the week with a big win, toppling the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs 7-3.

The Bulldogs came out of the gates roaring, picking up three first period goals from Josh Zary, Stephen Castagna and Nicholas Beneteau.

The Chiefs got back in the game in the second period, with forward Brett Rylance scoring twice to make it 3-2. But the Bulldogs regained their two-goal lead with a marker from Ethan Bono just before the end of the second.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead to 5-2 early in the third, with Arlo Merritt scoring his first as a Bulldog. The Chiefs scored once again to make it 5-3, but the Bulldogs bounced back with two more quick goals from Matthew Maltais (his first BCHL goal) and Josh Van Unen to put the game away.

With the win, the Bulldogs currently sit in second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference, behind the Langley Rivermen.

The Bulldogs will face the Chiefs again on Saturday in Chilliwack, followed by a game against the Eagles in Surrey on Sunday. The team is back at home on Saturday, Feb. 5 as the Powell River Kings come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL