Bulldogs forwards Finn Brown and Matthew Maltias steal the puck from Cowichan defenceman Zach Brault in the second period of a game on Feb. 12. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

Bulldogs forwards Finn Brown and Matthew Maltias steal the puck from Cowichan defenceman Zach Brault in the second period of a game on Feb. 12. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs win big on parents weekend

Bulldogs pick up two wins against Coquitlam and Cowichan

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up two wins during parents weekend.

The weekend started with a 6-2 win over the Coquitlam Express on Friday, Feb. 11 in front of a sold out crowd (under COVID-19 restrictions). Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna celebrated his 176th game in a Bulldogs uniform, moving him into third all-time on the Bulldogs games played list.

Saturday saw Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono lead the team to a 4-3 overtime win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals with his first BCHL hat trick. The other Bulldogs goal in the win came from Josh Van Unen.

The upcoming week is a busy one for the Bulldogs, starting with a home game against the Powell River Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The team will travel to Victoria on Friday before returning home on Saturday to face Chilliwack.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star-power
Next story
Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Beijing Winter Olympics

Just Posted

Bulldogs forwards Finn Brown and Matthew Maltias steal the puck from Cowichan defenceman Zach Brault in the second period of a game on Feb. 12. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs win big on parents weekend

Angela Verbrugge currently lives in Victoria, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY CASSIDY NUNN)
Jazz vocalist to perform at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Bombers forward Grayson Erickson, pursued by Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Alex Wienecke, fires a shot on the Nanaimo goal during a powerplay opportunity in the first period on Feb. 9, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers top Nanaimo Buccaneers

42-year-old Robert Moynes has been reported missing. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni man found safe