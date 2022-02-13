BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs win big on parents weekend

Bulldogs pick up two wins against Coquitlam and Cowichan

Bulldogs forwards Finn Brown and Matthew Maltias steal the puck from Cowichan defenceman Zach Brault in the second period of a game on Feb. 12. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up two wins during parents weekend.

The weekend started with a 6-2 win over the Coquitlam Express on Friday, Feb. 11 in front of a sold out crowd (under COVID-19 restrictions). Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna celebrated his 176th game in a Bulldogs uniform, moving him into third all-time on the Bulldogs games played list.

Saturday saw Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono lead the team to a 4-3 overtime win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals with his first BCHL hat trick. The other Bulldogs goal in the win came from Josh Van Unen.

The upcoming week is a busy one for the Bulldogs, starting with a home game against the Powell River Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The team will travel to Victoria on Friday before returning home on Saturday to face Chilliwack.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL