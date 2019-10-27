BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak spoiled by Vernon Vipers

Vipers goaltender Cole Steinke pounces on a puck before Bulldogs forward Josh Zary gets to the rebound. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin is pursued behind the Vernon goal by Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin dishes a pass to a teammate on the power play. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Vipers forward Dawson Holt gets one past Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson during a powerplay opportunity late in the first period. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller and Bulldogs forward Dawson Tritt battle on the wall for the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ unbeaten streak at home has been spoiled, but the team still managed to pick up three of four points on the weekend with a win against Cowichan and a shootout loss against Vernon.

The homestand started with a close game against the Island division leading Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, Oct. 25. The Caps opened scoring early in the first, but the Bulldogs tied things up with Moe Acee’s first BCHL goal a few minutes later. With less than a minute to go in the opening frame, the Caps took the lead once more.

The second period was all Bulldogs, with Dawson Tritt netting two goals within a few minutes of each other to tie things up and then take the lead. The home team doubled their lead in the third with a goal from Austin Spiridakis. Cowichan managed one last goal before the end of the game, but the Bulldogs held on for the 4-3 win. Goaltender Jackson Glassford made 24 saves in the win.

Saturday’s game was a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league as the Vernon Vipers came to town. Action was back and forth all night. The Bulldogs opened scoring early in the first with a goal from Spiridakis, but Vernon tied things up at the end of the period. Second period action saw Vernon take the lead with a controversial goal that looked like it had been hit in with a high stick, but Bulldogs forward Josh Zary added a tying goal later in the frame. Spiridakis added his second of the game in the third to take the lead for the home team, but Vernon tied things up once again in the dying minutes of the third.

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 43 of 46 saves in the effort. The Bulldogs were badly outshot throughout the game, 46-21.

With no one scoring in overtime, the two teams went to a shootout. In the fifth round, Vernon goaltender Cole Steinke made a stop on Jackson Doucet and Vipers forward Nicholas Kent snuck one past Pearson to take the game, 4-3 Vipers.

Next up, the Bulldogs will travel to Nanaimo on Friday, Nov. 1, then return home to host the Powell River Kings on Saturday, Nov. 2. Game time is at 7 p.m.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter