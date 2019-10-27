BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak spoiled by Vernon Vipers

Vipers goaltender Cole Steinke pounces on a puck before Bulldogs forward Josh Zary gets to the rebound. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin is pursued behind the Vernon goal by Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin dishes a pass to a teammate on the power play. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Vipers forward Dawson Holt gets one past Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson during a powerplay opportunity late in the first period. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Vipers defenceman Jackson Caller and Bulldogs forward Dawson Tritt battle on the wall for the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ unbeaten streak at home has been spoiled, but the team still managed to pick up three of four points on the weekend with a win against Cowichan and a shootout loss against Vernon.

The homestand started with a close game against the Island division leading Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, Oct. 25. The Caps opened scoring early in the first, but the Bulldogs tied things up with Moe Acee’s first BCHL goal a few minutes later. With less than a minute to go in the opening frame, the Caps took the lead once more.

The second period was all Bulldogs, with Dawson Tritt netting two goals within a few minutes of each other to tie things up and then take the lead. The home team doubled their lead in the third with a goal from Austin Spiridakis. Cowichan managed one last goal before the end of the game, but the Bulldogs held on for the 4-3 win. Goaltender Jackson Glassford made 24 saves in the win.

Saturday’s game was a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league as the Vernon Vipers came to town. Action was back and forth all night. The Bulldogs opened scoring early in the first with a goal from Spiridakis, but Vernon tied things up at the end of the period. Second period action saw Vernon take the lead with a controversial goal that looked like it had been hit in with a high stick, but Bulldogs forward Josh Zary added a tying goal later in the frame. Spiridakis added his second of the game in the third to take the lead for the home team, but Vernon tied things up once again in the dying minutes of the third.

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 43 of 46 saves in the effort. The Bulldogs were badly outshot throughout the game, 46-21.

With no one scoring in overtime, the two teams went to a shootout. In the fifth round, Vernon goaltender Cole Steinke made a stop on Jackson Doucet and Vipers forward Nicholas Kent snuck one past Pearson to take the game, 4-3 Vipers.

Next up, the Bulldogs will travel to Nanaimo on Friday, Nov. 1, then return home to host the Powell River Kings on Saturday, Nov. 2. Game time is at 7 p.m.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak spoiled by Vernon Vipers

Bulldogs fall to the Vipers 4-3 in a shootout

Family band brings foot-stomping folk music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Merry McKentys will be holding an autumn barn dance on Nov. 1

Alberni Valley Curling Club revives junior curling program

New rocks purchased for younger curlers

Hotel Zed coming to Tofino

Vancouver Island community gets its first female hotelier

ARTS AROUND: High energy fundraiser brings Brazil to the Alberni Valley

The Aché Brasil Dance troop is equal parts music, dance and spectacle

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Most Read