Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr battles it out with a Capitals player during a weekend exhibition game in Duncan. (KEVIN ROTHBAUER / BLACK PRESS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs winless on the road over long weekend

Bulldogs fall to Cowichan Valley Capitals twice

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs went winless over the long weekend with a pair of 3-2 losses to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan.

In a press release, the team described it as “a Jekyll and Hyde start” to the extended pre-season, after the Bulldogs had opened with a pair of convincing wins the previous weekend at home.

In Friday’s 3-2 loss, Tyler Kostelecky and Chase Klassen had goals while Jackson Glassford made 30 saves in the Bulldogs crease.

On Saturday, the Caps had a 3-1 lead after the first period and weathered the Bulldogs storm in the third after Dawson Tritt scored to pull the Bulldogs to within one at 3-2. Jacob Bosse had the other goal for the Bulldogs. Goaltender Luke Pearson turned aside 25 of 28 shots.

The Bulldogs will get back at it with a pair of home games this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 16, the Victoria Grizzlies will pay a visit, while Saturday, Oct. 17 will see the Nanaimo Clippers make their first appearance of the year at the Dawg Pound.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LeBron, Lakers beat the Heat in 6 to win 17th NBA title

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs winless on the road over long weekend

Bulldogs fall to Cowichan Valley Capitals twice

BC VOTES 2020: Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates discuss forestry and the environment

Provincial election will take place on Oct. 24

Friendly Phone Service seeks volunteers

Since 1994, service has kept in touch with seniors living alone in the Alberni Valley

Police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Port Alberni RCMP reminding drivers to stop for school buses

High resolution cameras have captured photos of vehicles passing stopped buses illegally

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

UPDATE: Police locate vehicle of interest following reported hit-and-run death of Vancouver Island woman

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Most Read