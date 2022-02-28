Cole Melady of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs squares up with Casey Aman of the Powell River Kings in the faceoff circle. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

Cole Melady of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs squares up with Casey Aman of the Powell River Kings in the faceoff circle. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ winning streak ends at eight games

Port Alberni team falls 3-2 to Coquitlam Express

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak has come to an end after eight games.

The team was on a red-hot streak last week, with wins against Nanaimo (4-2) and Powell River (3-2) at home.

The Bulldogs even unseated the Langley Rivermen to take the top spot in the Coastal Conference with a 5-4 win on Saturday, Feb. 26.

It was the first real bite of the top spot the Bulldogs have had since they finished first in the conference in 2009-2010—their first in franchise history at the time.

But on Sunday, the Bulldogs fell 3-2 to the Express in Coquitlam. The loss dropped them back to second place in the conference.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Victoria Grizzlies at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, March 2. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
B.C.’s Georgia Ellenwood suffers catastrophic injury at qualifying meet for world championships

Just Posted

Cole Melady of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs squares up with Casey Aman of the Powell River Kings in the faceoff circle. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ winning streak ends at eight games

A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

Maria Marciano and Steve Deschamps running along Highway 14, on one of the legs of the Wounded Warrior one-day event, from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pair of Port Alberni first responders run with Wounded Warriors Feb. 27-March 6