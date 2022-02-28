BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ winning streak ends at eight games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak has come to an end after eight games.

The team was on a red-hot streak last week, with wins against Nanaimo (4-2) and Powell River (3-2) at home.

The Bulldogs even unseated the Langley Rivermen to take the top spot in the Coastal Conference with a 5-4 win on Saturday, Feb. 26.

It was the first real bite of the top spot the Bulldogs have had since they finished first in the conference in 2009-2010—their first in franchise history at the time.

But on Sunday, the Bulldogs fell 3-2 to the Express in Coquitlam. The loss dropped them back to second place in the conference.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Victoria Grizzlies at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, March 2. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL