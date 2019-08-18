BCHL: Battle for Bulldogs’ roster spots heats up as main camp begins

Alberni Valley’s new head coach will get his first look at revamped Jr. A hockey team

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ leftwinger Michael Hodge celebrates his unassisted goal at 9:58 of the second period, which tied the Bulldogs’ game against Victoria Grizzlies 1-1 on Wednesday, March 6 at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

New Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ head coach Joe Martin will get his first look at a revamped roster on Monday when the team opens its 2019 B.C. Hockey League main training camp at Alberni Valley Multiplex.

This year’s camp will see 43 returning, committed and prospective Bulldogs players face off over three days of practices and scrimmages, including a pair of Red vs. White intrasquad games at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21. Martin and his staff will trim the team’s roster over the course of the week, which includes a trio of home exhibition contests against the Powell River Kings and Cowichan Valley Capitals.

“We’re very excited to have our group together and start building our identity as a team,” says Martin. “We’ve got a great mix of returning players and some talented recruits, as well as a handful of good young players who will be looking to make a strong impression. It’s going to be a very competitive and intense camp.”

Bulldogs fans are invited to attend all on-ice camp sessions at no charge, while exhibition game tickets will be available at the door. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $2 for children for exhibition games.

2019 Main Camp Schedule:

Monday, Aug. 19:

11:00 AM – Team Red Fitness Testing

12:00 PM – Team White Fitness Testing

1:00 PM – Team Red Practice

3:00 PM – Team White Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 20:

10:00 AM – Team Red Practice

11:00 AM – Team White Practice

7:00 PM – Red vs. White Intrasquad Game

Wednesday, Aug. 21:

10:00 AM – Team Red Practice

11:00 AM – Team White Practice

7:00 PM – Red vs. White Intrasquad Game

2019 Exhibition Game Schedule:

Home – Thursday, Aug. 22 – 7 p.m. vs. Powell River Kings

Home – Friday, Aug. 23 – 2 p.m. vs. Powell River Kings

Home – Saturday, Aug. 24 – 7 p.m. vs. Cowichan Valley Capitals

Away – Wednesday, Aug. 28 – 7 p.m. at Cowichan Valley Capitals

Away – Friday, Aug. 30 – 5 p.m. at Powell River Kings