BCHL: Bulldogs drop three straight in weekend road trip

Despite losing three games over the weekend, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs remain third in the Island Division.

It was a tough weekend for the Bulldogs, as they played three games in two and a half days on the road.

Friday night they faced the Prince George Spruce Kings, where it was a defensive battle. The Spruce Kings pulled away with the 2-1 win. Bulldogs forward Grayson Valente scored his first BCHL goal, assisted by Ryan Miotto.

A game against the Merritt Centennials on Saturday ended with a 5-4 score in favour of the Cents. The Cents scored three unanswered goals in the first period. Despite mounting a comeback from the 3-0 deficit, the Bulldogs couldn’t get ahead. At 17:55 in the third, Cents forward Brendan Schneider would score the winning goal.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dogs took on the defending RBC Champions the Chilliwack Chiefs, where it was a high scoring affair. The game went back and forth for most of the night, until the Chiefs scored three unanswered goals in the third to take the game 7-4.

The Bulldogs will travel to Nanaimo this Friday night to take on the Clippers, but they will return to the Dog Pound on Saturday, Nov. 10 for a game against the Powell River Kings. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for a special Remembrance Day Ceremony.