Ethan Jones of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs battles with Chilliwack Chiefs forward Chase Nameth during a game at Prospera Centre on Sunday, Nov. 4. PHOTO COURTESY DARREN FRANCIS / FOTOSHOTZ.COM

BCHL: Bulldogs drop three straight in weekend road trip

Alberni Valley Bulldogs remain third in BCHL’s Island Division

Despite losing three games over the weekend, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs remain third in the Island Division.

It was a tough weekend for the Bulldogs, as they played three games in two and a half days on the road.

Friday night they faced the Prince George Spruce Kings, where it was a defensive battle. The Spruce Kings pulled away with the 2-1 win. Bulldogs forward Grayson Valente scored his first BCHL goal, assisted by Ryan Miotto.

A game against the Merritt Centennials on Saturday ended with a 5-4 score in favour of the Cents. The Cents scored three unanswered goals in the first period. Despite mounting a comeback from the 3-0 deficit, the Bulldogs couldn’t get ahead. At 17:55 in the third, Cents forward Brendan Schneider would score the winning goal.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dogs took on the defending RBC Champions the Chilliwack Chiefs, where it was a high scoring affair. The game went back and forth for most of the night, until the Chiefs scored three unanswered goals in the third to take the game 7-4.

The Bulldogs will travel to Nanaimo this Friday night to take on the Clippers, but they will return to the Dog Pound on Saturday, Nov. 10 for a game against the Powell River Kings. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for a special Remembrance Day Ceremony.

