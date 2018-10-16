Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Jackson Doucet squeaks by Victoria Grizzlies’ Charlie Campbell midway through the first period on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Weyerhaeuser Arena. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs grab three points in weekend tilt with Grizzlies

Ryan Miotto extends scoring streak to four games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs grabbed three of a possible four points against Vancouver Island rival Victoria Grizzlies last weekend, beating the Grizzlies at home 5–3 on Friday and dropping a 2–1 overtime decision in Port Alberni on Saturday.

“I thought our guys played well in both hockey games,” Bulldogs’ head coach Matt Hughes said.

“In the first game they were down 2–0 but they fought back. We were really structured.”

The second game they scooped a single point despite losing 2–1 in overtime.

“It was a good hockey game,” Hughes said, adding that he was happy with the players’ effort.

New Bulldog Ryan Miotto also extended his scoring streak to four games with the insurance goal on Friday night into an empty net, then putting the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the second period of Saturday’s game.

Miotto’s offensive output has Hughes smiling.

“When we made the trade we knew we needed to get some offence because we were having trouble scoring,” he said.

Miotto is on the team’s top line with Jackson Doucet and Keaton Mastrodonato, who has also picked up several points in the past few games.

“They’ve been dangerous for the past four games,” says Hughes.

“Keaton’s been really good since Day 1. His worth ethic’s been great this year. The pucks hadn’t gone in for him at first but now they are.”

The Bulldogs are on the road this weekend for three key games in Salmon Arm, Vernon and Langley. They’re three tough barns, says Hughes. “It will be a good test for our guys.

“Our last five games have been well-played games,” he said.

“I want to see our group continue to grow.”

Catch the Bulldogs’ play-by-play with Evan “Hammer” Hammond on 93.3 The PEAK.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

