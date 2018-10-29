BCHL: Bulldogs’ Hawthorne earns first BCHL shutout

Alberni Valley Bulldogs split a pair of home games over the weekend

Bulldogs d-man Aaron Bohlinger poses with his mom, dad and sister after the game on Saturday night when the Bulldogs took on the Vernon Vipers. KAICEE TROTT PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs headed into last weekend’s double header at home with a little extra excitement as they welcomed players’ parents for Parents Weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 26, parents and fans were entertained with an exciting 2-0 win over arch rivals the Nanaimo Clippers.

It was a scoreless game until the third period, when Aaron Bohlinger grabbed the first goal of the game, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Ryan Miotto. With less than 30 seconds to go, Mackenzie Wight would score on the empty net to take the game and give goaltender John Hawthorne his first BCHL shutout.

The Dogs weren’t as fortunate on Saturday, as they suffered a 4-0 loss to the Vernon Vipers, with all the scoring coming in the second period.

The Bulldogs are on the road this weekend for three games, starting Friday night in Prince George. On Saturday they face Merritt, followed by a Sunday afternoon tilt with Chilliwack.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs alumnus Connor LaCouvee has signed a PTO with the AHL’s Utica Comets. LaCouvee, a Qualicum Beach native, played with the Bulldogs in the 2013-14 regular season and playoffs.

