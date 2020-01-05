Bulldogs defenceman Jackson Munro dishes a pass ahead to one of his teammates. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Bulldogs kick off the new year with a win against Powell River

First half of weekend double header ends in the home team’s favour

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs started 2020 on a high note as they won the first game of a weekend double header against the Powell River Kings.

The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play back-to-back games against the Kings on Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4. But with BC Ferries cancelling a number of sailings on Friday due to weather, Friday’s game was postponed to Sunday, Jan. 5, instead.

The Bulldogs picked up a big 3-1 win in their first game of the new decade on Saturday. The first period was scoreless, but the home team came out flying in the second, scoring three goals in 17 seconds. Defenceman Tim Gould got the party started with his fifth of the season, and forward Jackson Doucet added two more.

The Kings managed to add one of their own at the end of the second, but the Bulldogs held them scoreless in the third, taking the 3-1 win. Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford made 33 saves.

The two teams will face each other again on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Weyerhaeuser Arena, starting at 6 p.m.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bulldogs defenceman Grayson Valente battles along the wall with Powell River forward Nic Porchetta. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs foward Josh Zary fires a shot on Powell River Kings defenceman Derek Krall. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs kick off the new year with a win against Powell River

First half of weekend double header ends in the home team’s favour

TOTEM 65: Students get into the Totem basketball spirit in record numbers

Alberni District Secondary hosts 65th annual hoops tourney, the longest in B.C.

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs postpone Jan. 3 game due to ferry cancellations

Jan. 4 home game with Powell River Kings will go as planned if ferries are running: ‘Dogs’ president

VALLEY SENIORS: Volunteers preserve Alberni Valley’s history

History matters to the people who look after region’s archives

Tofino couple welcomes first baby of 2020 at West Coast General Hospital

Ollie Westcott was born on New Year’s Day in Port Alberni

Canada downs Finland in world junior semis to set up gold-medal game with Russia

Black-clad Canada got its fourth with 5:11 left in the period

Vancouver Island’s Paul Nicklen given Order of Canada, inducted into International Photography Hall of Fame

Nanoose Bay resident says ‘it was all very humbling’

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Fundraiser set up to help Nanaimo man who spent ‘life savings’ to prove his dog isn’t dangerous

Online fundraiser has goal of $5,000 for dog’s owner

One person confirmed dead after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and Rescue personnel located two snowmobilers caught in a slide

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

Most Read