BCHL: Bulldogs kick off the new year with a win against Powell River

First half of weekend double header ends in the home team’s favour

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs started 2020 on a high note as they won the first game of a weekend double header against the Powell River Kings.

The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play back-to-back games against the Kings on Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4. But with BC Ferries cancelling a number of sailings on Friday due to weather, Friday’s game was postponed to Sunday, Jan. 5, instead.

The Bulldogs picked up a big 3-1 win in their first game of the new decade on Saturday. The first period was scoreless, but the home team came out flying in the second, scoring three goals in 17 seconds. Defenceman Tim Gould got the party started with his fifth of the season, and forward Jackson Doucet added two more.

The Kings managed to add one of their own at the end of the second, but the Bulldogs held them scoreless in the third, taking the 3-1 win. Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford made 33 saves.

The two teams will face each other again on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Weyerhaeuser Arena, starting at 6 p.m.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Bulldogs defenceman Grayson Valente battles along the wall with Powell River forward Nic Porchetta. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)