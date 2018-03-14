Bulldogs rookie Keaton Mastrodonato celebrates after scoring a goal against the Powell River Kings on Feb. 25. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs’ Mastrodonato named to All-Star team

Rookie led the team in scoring in the 2017-18 season

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Keaton Mastrodonato has been named to the BCHL’s All-Rookie Team for the 2017-18 season.

The All-Rookie Team is one of three All-Star teams selected by voting by the BCHL’s play-by-play broadcasters.

Eight teams had players recognized this year. Mastrodonato was the sole selection from the Bulldogs.

Originally from Powell River, Mastrodonato signed with the Bulldogs in the spring of 2017. He led the team in scoring in the 2017-18 season, with 20 goals and 22 assists in 58 games played.

Mastrodonato is committed to Canisius College for 2019-20.

