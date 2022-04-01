BCHL Bulldogs ramp up playoff excitement with Saturday tailgate party

Big Daddy joins The Ticks on the Five Acre Co. mobile stage at the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ playoff tailgate party on April 2, 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The Dawg Pound will be rocking on Saturday, April 2 as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs continue their BC Hockey League Coastal Conference quarter-final playoff series with Cowichan Capitals.

The series opens tonight (Friday, April 1) at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Festivities begin Saturday outside the Multiplex with a tailgate party, courtesy of Five Acre. Co., the Zattzoo Project and the Bulldogs, from 5–7 p.m.

“We are so excited to have Five Acre Co. and the Zattzoo Project Association on site with us for Game 2,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud. “Our goal is to make the Bulldogs the most family-friendly and affordable entertainment in Port Alberni and collaborations like this are crucial.”

Five Acre Co. will be showcasing their new Stageline SL100 Mobile Hydraulic Stage with Big Daddy and The Ticks providing live entertainment. Five Acre Co. owner Lance Goddard said the tailgate party is a good kickoff to bringing more live events to the Alberni Valley.

Funds raised from the barbecue and any donations will support the The Zattzoo Project Association and their upcoming Battle of the Bands event.

The Zattzoo Project-Association is a local not-for-profit organization that was created as a result from donations from Five Acre Co. to the family of Zakkaree “Zattzoo” Coss, after his passing in 2014. The project supports musicians under 25 from all over Vancouver Island by hosting an annual Battle of the Bands, which will be back in action on May 28 at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni.

“The Zattzoo Project is excited to be back working with Five Acre Co. after this two-year hiatus. We are thrilled to see all of the smiling familiar faces at our upcoming events,” said Zattzoo Founder Kim Blake.

In the past, Five Acre Co. has worked with The Zattzoo Project-Association through local live events such as the Five Acre Shaker and other local events. This year, they’ll be working together on the Five Acre Concert Series.

BCHL, Alberni Valley Bulldogs