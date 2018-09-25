Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna keeps the puck away from a pair of Salmon Arm players during a showcase game in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 22. BCHL PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs see fourth straight loss at BCHL showcase

Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road again this weekend

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs had a tough weekend in Chilliwack at the Bauer BCHL Showcase.

Their first game on Saturday against the Wenatchee Wild ended in a 5-1 loss. Although the Wild opened scoring in the first period, Bulldogs defenceman Marcus Walter tied things up shortly into the second with a powerplay goal. The rest of the game was all Wild, with the team netting four unanswered goals. Bulldogs goaltender John Hawthorne made 31 saves during the matchup.

The Bulldogs faced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday. Once again, the Silverbacks opened scoring in the first, and added another in the second. Bulldogs forward Austin Spiridakis cut the lead in half with a shorthanded goal late in the second, but the Silverbacks scored twice in quick succession in the third, giving them the 4-1 win. This was the fourth straight loss for Alberni Valley.

Following the showcase this weekend, the Bulldogs completed a trade with the Penticton Vees, acquiring the playing rights to forwards Ryan Miotto and Henri Schreifels in return for forward Andre Ghantous, who has been playing in the United States Hockey League.

Miotto and Schreifels will join the Bulldogs this weekend, when the team will attempt to turn things around with a three-game road trip. The Bulldogs face the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, Sept. 28, with matches against Penticton on Saturday and Surrey on Sunday. They don’t return home until Friday, Oct. 5.

Previous story
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Surrey Beavers in rugby action

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs see fourth straight loss at BCHL showcase

Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road again this weekend

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Surrey Beavers in rugby action

Three tries late in the second half cemented the win for Beavers

Addiction should be treated, not criminalized, say health professionals

Port Alberni Shelter Society forum talks opioid crisis

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Drivers’ bad habits on Port Alberni RCMP’s radar

Seatbelt, cellphone violations handed out in distracted driving campaign

Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Port Alberni group has been performing since 2016

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: a close-up look at what you were breathing during the wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

NDP’s reconciliation critic accused federal government of ‘wilfully’ violating constitutional duties

Most Read