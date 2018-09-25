BCHL: Bulldogs see fourth straight loss at BCHL showcase

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs had a tough weekend in Chilliwack at the Bauer BCHL Showcase.

Their first game on Saturday against the Wenatchee Wild ended in a 5-1 loss. Although the Wild opened scoring in the first period, Bulldogs defenceman Marcus Walter tied things up shortly into the second with a powerplay goal. The rest of the game was all Wild, with the team netting four unanswered goals. Bulldogs goaltender John Hawthorne made 31 saves during the matchup.

The Bulldogs faced the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday. Once again, the Silverbacks opened scoring in the first, and added another in the second. Bulldogs forward Austin Spiridakis cut the lead in half with a shorthanded goal late in the second, but the Silverbacks scored twice in quick succession in the third, giving them the 4-1 win. This was the fourth straight loss for Alberni Valley.

Following the showcase this weekend, the Bulldogs completed a trade with the Penticton Vees, acquiring the playing rights to forwards Ryan Miotto and Henri Schreifels in return for forward Andre Ghantous, who has been playing in the United States Hockey League.

Miotto and Schreifels will join the Bulldogs this weekend, when the team will attempt to turn things around with a three-game road trip. The Bulldogs face the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, Sept. 28, with matches against Penticton on Saturday and Surrey on Sunday. They don’t return home until Friday, Oct. 5.