BCHL: Bulldogs snap road loss streak, pick up fourth straight home win

Tim Gould dishes a pass to Tommy Bannister, assisting in the second goal of the game. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Bulldogs’ forward Tyler Kostelecky fires a shot on goal. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Bulldogs forward Josh Zary reaches for the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford keeps an eye on the puck during a Cowichan power play opportunity. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak on the road and picked up their fourth straight win on home ice last week.

The Bulldogs tasted victory away from the Alberni Valley Multiplex for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 3 as they defeated the Merritt Centennials 4-1. Goaltender Luke Pearson stopped 33 of 34 shots on the night, and head coach and general manager Joe Martin was able to pick up a win against his former club.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs hosted the division-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals. The Bulldogs got on the board five minutes into the first period when Caige Sterzer found the back of the net. They added to their lead early in the second period with a goal from Austin Spiridakis.

The Capitals pulled within a goal late in the middle frame on a power play marker, but captain Mitch Deelstra would put the Bulldogs back up by two in the third.

The Bulldogs held on to the 3-1 win with 47 saves from rookie goaltender Jackson Glassford.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-8 this season. Next up, they will be hosting Island rivals the Victoria Grizzlies at the Dog Pound on Friday, Oct. 11, followed by another home game against the Penticton Vees on Saturday, Oct. 12. Both games start at 7 p.m.


