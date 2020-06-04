Bulldogs defenceman Grayson Valente has been traded to the Merritt Centennials. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

BCHL: Bulldogs trade veteran defenceman, acquire new players during offseason

Grayson Valente suited up for three seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are continuing to make moves during the BCHL offseason.

READ MORE: BC Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

On Tuesday, June 2, the Bulldogs announced that they have acquired 19-year-old forward Josh Van Unen and future considerations from the Merritt Centennials in exhange for 20-year-old defenceman Grayson Valente.

Valente suited up for three seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, picking up 10 goals and 29 assists. In a press release, the Bulldogs thanked Valente for his time as a Bulldog and wished him luck with the next chapter of his career.

Van Unen, who just celebrated his 19th birthday on May 31, comes to the Bulldogs after scoring one goal and adding 12 assists in 40 games with the Centennials during his rookie season. From 2017-2019, Van Unen suited up for the Shawnigan Lake Midget Prep team, where he posted 98 points in just 63 games.

Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin said he was excited to add Van Unen to the organization. “He’s a smart, offensive and gritty player who is versatile in every forward position,” he said in a press release.

“I’m excited to join an amazing organization with great potential,” Van Unen added. “I’m also really excited to be a part of the Alberni Valley community.”

The Bulldogs also announced on Tuesday that they have acquired the CJHL playing rights of 20-year-old defenceman Loeden Schaufler from the Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL.

In order to complete the trade, the Bulldogs acquired Bryce Anderson from the Victoria Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations. Anderson was then sent to the Saints.

Schaufler is a 6’1” and 196-pound defenceman who spent 39 games with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings and 16 games with the Saints last season.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

