Bulldogs forward Matthew Grouchy fires a shot on goal during a Bulldogs powerplay. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Comeback falls short for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Visiting Langley Rivermen take the 3-2 win on Parents Weekend

The comeback fell short for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 25 as they dropped a close game to the Langley Rivermen.

The visiting Rivermen opened scoring at 2:35 into the first period, then doubled their lead at the 11:29 mark. After a second period with no goals, Langley made it 3-0 early in the third period with a powerplay marker.

Bulldogs captain Mitch Deelstra opened the scoring for the home team in the third, picking up his 24th of the season on the powerplay. Forward Ryan Doolin followed this up with his 17th of the season.

But despite their best efforts, the Bulldogs couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Rivermen at the end of the night. Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 35 saves.

RELATED: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up another come-from-behind win

It was bittersweet Parents Weekend for the Bulldogs, after the weekend opened with a dramatic overtime win against the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Bulldogs are now 24-19-1-2 on the season, and did clinch a playoff spot despite the loss. Next up, the West Kelowna Warriors will be in town for a game on Thursday, Jan. 30. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson makes a save during a Langley powerplay on Saturday, Jan. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs defenceman Jimmy Rayhill carries the puck over the blueline during a game against the Langley Rivermen on Saturday, Jan. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs forward Caige Sterzer keeps the puck away from Langley forward Chase Sandhu. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John
Next story
Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal

Just Posted

BCHL: Comeback falls short for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Visiting Langley Rivermen take the 3-2 win on Parents Weekend

Alberni floor curlers win tournament in Nanoose Bay

Four teams from Port Alberni compete on the road

4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

Award-winning documentary shares the modern story of Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Broadcast premiere of documentary will take place in Port Alberni on Jan. 29

Australian investigators head to C-130 plane crash site

B.C. gov’t makes statement, sends condolences to Coulson Aviation

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read