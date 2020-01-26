BCHL: Comeback falls short for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The comeback fell short for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday, Jan. 25 as they dropped a close game to the Langley Rivermen.

The visiting Rivermen opened scoring at 2:35 into the first period, then doubled their lead at the 11:29 mark. After a second period with no goals, Langley made it 3-0 early in the third period with a powerplay marker.

Bulldogs captain Mitch Deelstra opened the scoring for the home team in the third, picking up his 24th of the season on the powerplay. Forward Ryan Doolin followed this up with his 17th of the season.

But despite their best efforts, the Bulldogs couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Rivermen at the end of the night. Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 35 saves.

RELATED: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up another come-from-behind win

It was bittersweet Parents Weekend for the Bulldogs, after the weekend opened with a dramatic overtime win against the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Bulldogs are now 24-19-1-2 on the season, and did clinch a playoff spot despite the loss. Next up, the West Kelowna Warriors will be in town for a game on Thursday, Jan. 30. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson makes a save during a Langley powerplay on Saturday, Jan. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs defenceman Jimmy Rayhill carries the puck over the blueline during a game against the Langley Rivermen on Saturday, Jan. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)