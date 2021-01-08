BCHL

BCHL delays start of the season as provincial health orders remain in place

The junior A league has been forced to abandon a plan to start in mid-January

The BCHL junior A hockey league has been forced to push the start of its season back once more.

The league issued an update Friday morning, one day after B.C.’s Provincial Health Office (PHO) extended current restrictions around team sports until Feb. 5.

The BCHL had hoped to start around Jan. 15 if restrictions were eased, but with COVID case counts in B.C. remain high.

RELATED: BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs hit hard by USHL defections

RELATED: BCHL teams can practice together foll0wing revised health order

“Although it is frustrating to have to delay our season start once again, we are in no way, shape or form throwing in the towel on the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “We understand why the order was extended and we will continue to work with the PHO on scenarios to start a season in a safe manner.”

BCHL teams will remain under Phase 2 protocols which allow for individual on-ice skills and drills.

Most Read