BCHL game postponed due to ‘potential positive’ COVID-19 test

Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna flips the puck into the Clippers zone during a game on Oct. 24. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A game between the Nanaimo Clippers and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs has been put on pause due to COVID-19.

The B.C. Hockey League posted a statement on social media Thursday, April 15, advising that the Clippers “have paused all team activities to allow for further analysis of a potential positive COVID-19 test result.”

The league says that out of an abundance of caution, all team members will isolate until test results are confirmed.

A game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs that was scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at Port Alberni’s Weyerhaeuser Area has been postponed.

The BCHL said it will provide an update when more information becomes available.

