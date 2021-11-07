BCHL: Goaltender Hobie Hedquist earns third straight shutout for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save with the toe of his pad during a Clippers powerplay opportunity on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna fires a shot at the Nanaimo net past Clippers defenceman Brett Merner. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Leyer battles with Nanaimo defender Michael Craig on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 35 saves en route to his third straight shutout as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs knocked off the Nanaimo Clippers 3-0 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Hedquist has now gone more than 187 minutes since he last allowed a goal and has made 83 consecutive saves during the streak.

Josh Zary opened the scoring in the first period, Finn Brown added another goal in the second and Ethan Bono put the game away in the third.

Saturday was also the Bulldogs’ retro game, celebrating the BC Hockey League’s 60th anniversary season. Both the Bulldogs and Clippers wore special retro jerseys for the occasion and played in front of the largest crowd of the season at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, with 1,038 hockey fans in attendance.

With the win, the Bulldogs have improved to 7-3-1-0 and move into second place in the Coastal Conference standings. The Bulldogs are currently the only club in the Coastal Conference without a regulation loss on home ice.

The team will now hit the road for three games in the Interior Conference against the Penticton Vees, Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks.

The Bulldogs don’t return to home ice until Thursday, Nov. 18, as they host the Powell River Kings. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

