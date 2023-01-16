Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save during a game against the Surrey Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save during a game against the Surrey Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Hedquist sets new franchise shutout record with Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Port Alberni team is on a six-game win streak

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs capped off last weekend with a six-game win streak and a franchise record.

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 32 saves against the Langley Rivermen on Friday, Jan. 13 to earn his seventh shutout, moving past Frank Slubowski for a new franchise record.

Slubowski appeared in 101 games for the Bulldogs between 2008 and 2011, earning six shutouts over more than two seasons with the Alberni Valley. Hedquist recorded five shutouts last year in his rookie campaign, and picked up his second of this season in Friday’s win.

The Bulldogs followed this up on Saturday (Jan. 14) with a 4-1 win against the visiting Surrey Eagles. The Bulldogs outshot the Eagles 52-26 on the night, including 22-9 in the second period when they scored three consecutive goals to pull away. After Surrey’s Trent Wilson opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the second, the Bulldogs rattled off four straight goals from Ethan Bono, Brandon Buhr, Cam VanSickle and Tristan Taylor.

Hedquist capped off his record-setting weekend by stopping 25 of 26 shots.

The Bulldogs and the rest of the BCHL now hit the All-Star break in the schedule. The league will convene in Penticton this weekend for the Top Prospects Game and outdoor All-Star tournament. Ethan Bono and Jax Wismer will be representing the Bulldogs in this event.

The Bulldogs are back at the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the second half of a home-and-home set with the Victoria Grizzlies. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

BCHL, Alberni Valley Bulldogs

