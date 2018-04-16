BCHL: High-scoring winger heads to the Alberni Valley

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have announced the acquisition of 1998-born forward Andre Ghantous from the Trail Smoke Eaters, completing the trade that sent Connor Welsh to Trail for future considerations at the BCHL trade deadline on January 10.

Ghantous hails from Glendale, California and spent two seasons with the Smoke Eaters. In his second year with the team, he scored 19 goals and totaled 44 points in 58 regular season games. He went on to score five goals and add nine assists in 15 playoff contests , as the Smoke Eaters knocked out West Kelowna and Penticton before falling to the Wenatchee Wild in the Interior Division Finals . Overall, the 19-year-old has picked up 33 goals and 71 assists in 140 BCHL regular season and playoff games.

“Andre is a tremendous talent who has been a consistent offensive performer over two seasons in our league,” said Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “He was a top player for Trail on their deep playoff run this season and we’re confident that his skill and experience will benefit our group both on and off the ice. Our fans are going to enjoy what Andre brings to our line-up.”

Ghantous is no stranger to a number of current Bulldogs, as he played his final season of midget hockey alongside Paul Selleck and Brandon Bergado on the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 18U team.

“I’m sad to be leaving Trail but I’m excited for this new opportunity ahead of me for my final year of junior hockey,” said Ghantous. “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season as a Bulldog and getting to know my teammates and the community of Port Alberni.”

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs alumnus and Minnesota State senior goaltender Connor LaCouvee has signed with the Florida Everblades (ECHL).