BCHL: Home win streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are still sitting at the top of the Coastal Conference

All good things must come to an end, and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ home ice winning streak ended at 12 games with a loss against the Nanaimo Clippers during their final regular season home game of the season.

The Bulldogs led the scoring for most of the game, but the Clippers got a late powerplay goal before an empty netter made it a 4-2 final for Nanaimo.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are still sitting at the top of the Coastal Conference, but Nanaimo and the Langley Rivermen have a chance to overtake them in the standings with this week’s games.

Sunday was the last regular season home game for the Bulldogs, but they will be travelling to Coquitlam this Friday (March 18) to face the Express, then will finish the season in Langley on Saturday, March 19 as they take on the Rivermen.

No matter how the season ends, the Bulldogs have still clinched home ice for Game 1 and Game 2 of the playoffs—although their opponent has not been determined yet. Tickets for the playoffs are now on sale at the Alberni Valley Multiplex and online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

BCHL playoffs kick off on April 1.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL