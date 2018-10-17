BCHL: Mackenzie Wight returns to Bulldogs lineup

A fan favourite will be returning to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs lineup this weekend.

The Bulldogs have added 1999-born forward Mackenzie Wight from the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos to their roster, bringing back a player who quickly became a fan favourite over the course of a 27-game stint with the team during the 2016-17 season.

Wight scored six goals and totalled 12 points over that half season with the Bulldogs before joining the Broncos for the remainder of their regular season and playoffs. He returned to Swift Current for the 2017-18 campaign and suited up in 55 regular season games and 20 playoff contests en route to the Broncos capturing the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions. He would go on to suit up in three games at the 2018 Memorial Cup in Regina.

“Mackenzie is a high-compete, high-energy forward who will get involved physically and help us be better in all three zones,” said Bulldogs head coach Matt Hughes. “He’s excited to be back in the Alberni Valley and we’re thrilled to add a player with considerable playoff experience and leadership skills who was very recently part of a championship team.”

The team has also announced that defenceman Ben Raffler is retiring from junior hockey to pursue his post-secondary education and other interests. Raffler was recently acquired from the Powell River Kings and skated in two game against the Victoria Grizzlies last weekend.

“We respect Ben’s decision to move on from junior hockey and wish him every bit of success in the future,” said Hughes. “We’re disappointed to lose a player who we know would have been a great contributor and leader for us, but it was clear that he’s a very mature, focused young man who is ready to move on to other pursuits.”

Wight will make his return to the Bulldogs lineup when the team begins a three-game weekend road swing on Friday night in Salmon Arm.