BCHL: Pearson earns shutout in Bulldogs’ win over Cowichan Capitals

Goaltender Luke Pearson stopped all 22 shots he faced to earn a shutout for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in their afternoon BC Hockey League game against Cowichan Capitals on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Lukas Jirousek opened scoring for the Bulldogs 57 seconds into the game, and Stephen Castagna scored an insurance goal at 11:42 of the first to give the Bulldogs a 2–0 lead going into the first intermission.

Jirousek scored his second of the game at 11:42 of the second period, and the Bulldogs scored two more at 12:53 (Cameron Newson) and 14:28 (Brandon Buhr) to take a commanding 5-0 lead after 40 minutes of play at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The Capitals held off the Bulldogs in a scoreless third period. ‘Dogs’ John Van Unen picked up two assists and Castagna added an assist for two points in the 5–0 win. The Bulldogs outshot the Capitals 41-22.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Capitals, who have played six games in the past 10 days. The win puts the Bulldogs in second place in the Port Alberni Pod, one point behind Nanaimo Clippers and ahead of the Caps, which have the same number of points. However, two of the Capitals’ losses have been to the Bulldogs.

ICE CHIPS…The Bulldogs play again on Sunday, April 11 against Victoria Grizzlies at 3 p.m. Catch the Bulldogs’ on 93.3 PEAK FM or on HockeyTV.com…All the BCHL’s Port Alberni Pod games in the Island Division are being played at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

