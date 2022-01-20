Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen fires a shot past Nanaimo Clippers forward Kai Daniells during a powerplay opportunity on Jan. 19, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Poor start leads to Alberni Valley Bulldogs loss against Clippers

Nanaimo Clippers won the game 5-1

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak came to an end, after a poor start led to a lopsided loss against the visiting Nanaimo Clippers.

On Jan. 19, the Bulldogs found themselves down 3-0 early in the first period after the Nanaimo Clippers roared out of the gates with three goals in a row.

Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna scored the lone goal on the night for the Bulldogs to make it 3-1 late in the first. But the Clippers held tight in the middle and put the game away in the third period to earn a 5-1 win.

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist allowed three goals on his first six shots before settling down and finishing the night with 27 saves on 31 shots.

Nanaimo goaltender Cooper Black stopped 38 of 39 shots as the Bulldogs pushed to get back into the game.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a weekend trip to Powell River, for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs are back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as the Chilliwack Chiefs come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

