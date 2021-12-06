BCHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop two games to Generals, Storm

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brady McIsaac, centre, dances in the goalie crease with Oceanside Generals’ Ashton Sadauskas and Aidan Mailhot in the second period of their Dec. 1, 2021 Junior B game at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)

The Port Alberni Bombers dropped two games last week to the Oceanside Generals and the Campbell River Storm.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Bombers hosted the Generals and fell 6-3 to the visiting team. The Generals opened the scoring late in the first, after the Bombers had a trio of power play chances that they failed to capitalize on. The Generals then jumped out to a 3-1 lead before the second was two minutes old.

The Bombers got one back on the power play 5:04 into the second frame, but the Generals answered with a power play goal of their own, making it a 4-2 game.

The Generals added to their lead in the third period with two more goals. Bombers defenceman Jackson Payeur scored his second of the game with just three seconds on the clock, but it wasn’t enough as the Generals took the game 6-3.

The team travelled to Gold River on Friday night to face the Campbell River Storm. The Bombers fought hard and came back from three different deficits, but ultimately ran out of gas and dropped the game 6-3 to the Storm.

Next up, Campbell River will be visiting Port Alberni for a rematch on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This will be the last home game of the year for the Bombers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Tickets are available at www.portalbernibombers.ca or at the multiplex.

