BCHL: Port Alberni’s Caden Tremblay suits up for hometown Bulldogs

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have added Port Alberni native Caden Tremblay to their roster in anticipation of a 2021 B.C. Hockey League season.

Tremblay was the captain of the North Island Silvertips major bantam team last season. In 30 games, the 2005-born defenceman posted five goals and 22 assists while earning a spot on the BC Major Bantam league’s all-star team. Tremblay was also drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin was excited to add the local product to the roster. “Caden is a workhorse. He’s an ultra competitive, smart defenceman who enjoys being hard to play against. Our staff is excited to work with Caden and we know he will be a great Bulldog.”

For Tremblay, the chance to play junior hockey at home was something he couldn’t pass up. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. I grew up watching this team and to have the chance to play in the BCHL for my hometown team is a dream come true,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the Bulldogs and working with coach Martin and my new teammates.”

Tremblay will be the first Port Alberni resident to suit up full time for the Bulldogs since Dylan Haugen played 173 games for the hometown Bulldogs between 2012 and 2015.

The Bulldogs continue practice in the hopes of the BCHL season starting in February.

