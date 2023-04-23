BCHL: Surrey Eagles take back the lead in second-round playoff series

Eagles head into Game 6 up 3-2 over Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Coastal Conference semifinal

Surrey Eagles goaltender Michael Sochan makes a save on Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace during Game 3 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference Semifinals at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 18. (Elena Rardon/Alberni Valley News)

The Surrey Eagles took back their lead in the second-round British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) playoff series Friday (April 21) night, in front of an enthusiastic home ice crowd.

The Peninsula squad heads into Game 6 Sunday (April 23) in Port Alberni up 3-2 over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the best-of-seven Junior A Coastal Conference semifinals.

On Friday, Eagles winger Ethan Riesterer opened up the Game 5 scoring at 3:33 into the first, but the Bulldogs’ Matt Kursonis answered back with a goal just four seconds later, at 3:39 minutes in.

Surrey’s Ante Zlomislic made it 2-1 with less than 10 minutes left in the first period, with Zachary Wagnon adding another eight minutes into the second.

Although Bulldog Will Elger scored an unassisted goal later in the second period, the Eagles held onto their lead to win 3-2.

They play tonight (Sunday, April 23) at 6 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

If a Game 7 is necessary, it will happen on the Eagles’ home ice, at the South Surrey Arena, at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

