BCHL

BCHL taking out-of-conference games off the schedule for rest of 2021-22 season

The league is shifting to regional matchups with travel still hindered province wide

With flooding-caused road closures still hindering travel for BCHL teams, the league is making changes.

In a Monday (Nov. 29) news release, the junior A circuit said it will remove all out-of-conference matchups for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Instead, the league will be adding regional games to the schedule, making adjustments week by week.

The Chilliwack Chiefs were due to host the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday (Dec. 3) at the Chilliwack Coliseum. Instead, it’ll be the Langley Rivermen providing the opposition. Langley was supposed to be in Vernon Friday night, and it’ll be Trail instead.

Coquitlam was supposed to visit Vernon Saturday while Langley was scheduled to play at West Kelowna. Those two matches are postponed while a Cranbrook at Vernon game gets added to the slate.

Sunday games with Coquitlam at Cranbrook and Langley at Salmon Arm are postponed. Instead, it’ll be regional matchups as the Rivermen host the Express and the Silverbacks host the Warriors.

A Salmon Arm trip to the coast to face Alberni Valley on Dec. 10 and Powell River on Dec. 11 has been postponed. Instead, the Silverbacks will visit Penticton Dec. 10.

Chilliwack Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said the upside of the in-conference-only plan comes in the form of saved travel costs.

“As far as competition goes, it would be nice to see where we stack up against other powerhouse programs, but at this point in time, player safety and financial considerations are more important.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Just Posted

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Bus filled with donations during first ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Port Alberni

Forestry supporters wave at cars along Johnston Road during a rally on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni forestry workers rally against old-growth deferral

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna battles with two Langley Rivermen in front of the Langley net during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to conference leaders Langley Rivermen in OT

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Flood watch for all of Vancouver Island as heavy rain set to return tonight