BCHL: Two Alberni Valley Bulldogs listed as ‘Players to Watch’ by NHL Central Scouting

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono attempts to dish a pass through a defender. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO) Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau fires a shot on goal during a game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Two Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been named to NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” list for the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Forward Ethan Bono and defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau both cracked the list as C prospects, which is defined as a potential fourth, fifth or sixth-round prospect. The annual list is used as a guide for NHL teams when scouting players eligible for the 2022 draft.

Bono, from Port McNeill, is in his second season with the Bulldogs. The 17-year-old posted three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 18 games during the BCHL Pod season in 2020-2021. In four games so far this season, he’s picked up one goal and one assist. Bono is committed to attend Merrimack College.

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin says that Bono is positioned for a strong season this year.

“He plays a big role for us down the middle of the ice,” said Martin. “We’re challenging him by playing him against top defence pairings, other dominant forward groups and a bigger role in our penalty kill.”

Charbonneau is also in his second season with the Bulldogs. He appeared in 19 games during the “pod” season, where he picked up one goal and seven assists while logging considerable minutes as a then-16-year-old defenceman. So far this season, Charbonneau has one assist in the Bulldogs’ first four games. Charbonneau is committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Martin thinks the up-and-coming defenceman is just starting to show his potential.

“He’s on track to be a premier shutdown defenceman who eliminates his check very well,” Martin said. “Emanuelson efficiently moves the puck up the ice, but above all is a great teammate and competitor.”

Bono and Charbonneau are two of seven BCHL players that made the 2021-22 “Players to Watch” list. The last Bulldogs player to crack the list was Jackson Glassford in 2020.

Bono, Charbonneau and the rest of the Bulldogs will be taking part in the BCHL Showcase this weekend in Chilliwack. The Bulldogs will take on the West Kelowna Warriors and the Vernon Vipers. They return home to host the Vipers at the Dawg Pound on Oct. 30.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL