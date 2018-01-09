BCHL: Warriors edge Bulldogs in rough game

After back-to-back losses against the Nanaimo Clippers, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs were looking to get back on track during a game against the West Kelowna Warriors on Sunday, Jan. 7. They were narrowly beaten, 4-3.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first period with a powerplay goal by Cole Poliziani, but the Warriors tied things up within 40 seconds. West Kelowna then took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

The two teams exchanged goals back and forth in the third period, with forward Tyler Vanuden netting two goals for the Bulldogs, but the Warriors came away with the lead.

Things got heated towards the end of the third period. Bulldogs forward James Orban received a blow to the head major and a game misconduct for a hit to Warriors forward Michael Lombardi. Lombardi was taken off the ice and received stitches.

Just a couple of minutes later, Warriors defenceman Spencer Hora received a minor penalty for boarding against Poliziani, and Poliziani had to be helped off the ice. Bulldog Vanuden received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for voicing his displeasure about the call.

With the Bulldogs on the penalty kill in the dying minutes of the game, they were unable to tie things up.

Bulldogs goaltender John Hawthorne stopped 39 of the 43 shots he faced in the game.

The team will be back at home on Saturday, Jan. 13 for a game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…The B.C. Hockey League’s trading deadline is Jan. 10. After 8 p.m. Pacific, no trades will be permitted until June 1.

