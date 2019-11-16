Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Jackson Munro carries the puck behind his own net during a game against the Nanaimo Clippers on Wednesday, Nov. 13. GREG SAKAKI / BLACK PRESS

BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs move game to Parksville due to ice rink closure

Prince George and Bulldogs to battle it out Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oceanside Place

The BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be playing a game in Parksville as the City of Port Alberni’s ice rink remains closed for a third week in a row.

The Alberni Valley Multiplex has been shut down since Nov. 3, when a low-pressure ammonia leak was detected in the compressor room of the facility. All cracks and fissures have been repaired, but Technical Safety BC has refused to approve an inspection without more information. The city announced on Friday, Nov. 15 that the Multiplex remains closed indefinitely.

READ MORE: Alberni Valley Multiplex closure enters third week

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have postponed three games already and moved a game against the Trail Smoke Eaters to Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Bulldogs president David Michaud explained that due to Trail’s schedule, it would not be possible for the team to return to Port Alberni later in the season.

READ MORE: BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs set to play in Campbell River after ice rink closure

Michaud says that the Bulldogs have found themselves in the same position with a game against the Prince George Spruce Kings scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“We need to get this game in so we don’t have to force Prince George to return to the Island for a single game in the middle of winter, when travel conditions are much less favourable for the Spruce Kings,” Michaud explained in a press release.

The game between the Prince George Spruce Kings and Alberni Valley Bulldogs will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oceanside Place in Parksville. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Michaud added that while “frustrations are growing daily with Technical Safety BC,” he is appreciative of the work done by the City of Port Alberni and the team at Accent Refrigeration to try and get the Multiplex up and running again.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for all of us to be in and we’re anxious for life to get back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

Michaud also thanked the communities of Parksville and Campbell River for being so accomodating to the club.

Fans holding a paid ticket for Tuesday’s game can simply swap the ticket at the Bulldogs’ office on Monday or at the gate in Parksville. Ticket holders who are unable to attend can swap Tuesday’s ticket for a voucher good for any other 2019-20 regular season game.

Tickets for the game in Parksville can be purchased online at albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

Previous story
Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Just Posted

BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs move game to Parksville due to ice rink closure

Prince George and Bulldogs to battle it out Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oceanside Place

Port Alberni language pole becomes ‘spiritual journey’

Funding shortfall could prove to be saving grace for project

Edmonton band honours the loss of a friend with show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Album The Cost of Living was released on Oct. 4

Alberni Valley Multiplex closure enters third week

Bureaucratic red tape now keeping the ice plant off and doors closed, say city officials

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Listening to Christmas music too early could affect your mental health

Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist, says preemptive Christmas music can trigger anxiety

VIDEO: B.C. couple creates three-storey ‘doggie mansion’ for their five pups

Group of seven, who Kylee Ryan has dubbed as the ‘wandering paws,’ have a neat setup in Jade City

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Most Read