Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser, front, is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

LOS ANGELES — Brock Boeser had a hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists, and the Canucks improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Bo Horvat added a power-play goal, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Anze Kopitar had two assists and passed 900 career points, but the Kings lost their fourth straight game. Jeff Carter scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 44 saves.

Boeser completed his third NHL hat trick 55 seconds into the third period when his shot redirected in off Drew Doughty’s skate during a power play to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead. Boeser has five goals in his past three games.

Boeser put Vancouver back in front 3-2 at 15:17 of the second when Pettersson’s pass started a breakaway as the Kings were making a line change.

Pettersson made it 5-2 at 15:46, getting the Canucks’ fourth power-play goal. He has two goals and 10 assists during a five-game point streak, including multiple assists in four of his past five games.

Adrian Kempe tied it 2-all when he tipped Kopitar’s shot in during a power play for his first goal of the season at 10:06.

The Canucks led 2-1 after the first period on two late power-play goals, with Horvat redirecting Quinn Hughes’ one-timer from long range with 26 seconds remaining to take the lead.

Boeser scored for the third straight game with a sharp-angle shot from the left circle that tied it 1-all at 17:39 set up by a slap pass from Pettersson.

Carter put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 3:53 after faking out Markstrom and beating him with a backhand. Kopitar had the primary assist, finding Carter alone in the slot on the rush, for his 900th point in 1,016 games.

Carter added a consolation goal at 18:49 of the third period.

READ MORE: WATCH: Miller scores twice as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

NOTES: Kopitar became the fifth Kings player with 900 points, joining Marcel Dionne, Luc Robitaille, Dave Taylor and Wayne Gretzky. … Kings RW Tyler Toffoli was a healthy scratch, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 207. … Canucks LW Micheal Ferland did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period. Ferland’s last game action was a fight with Kings LW Kyle Clifford.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kings: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Nationals beat Astros 6-2 in Game 7 for first World Series title

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Kids enjoy pre-Halloween fun in the Alberni Valley

Youngsters camein costume for these warm ups to Halloween

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

Port Alberni fans show the love for Vancouver Canucks’ alumni

2019 Canucks’ Toyota Tundra Tour draws hundreds on Island stop

ARTS AROUND: Bring colour to your life with art council fundraiser

Rollin Art Centre is looking for artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market

‘Living’ tree masks a cultural marvel at Port Alberni farm

Cedars will one day consume carver’s ephemeral artwork

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Vancouver Island contaminated soil dump owner gets extension on closure deadline

Cobble Hill Holdings also owes $38,000 in unpaid taxes

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

Most Read