Mac Five Challenge low gross winners were Mike Savard, left, and Andre Savard, with Will Pulford from Van Isle Ford. Second Low gross winner was Joe Henri, right, who achieved that with his golf partner Colin Hamilton (not pictured). SUBMITTED PHOTO

Brothers win Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Course

Congratulations to the Savard Brothers, Mike and Andre, on their spectacular win

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Fifty-four men competed in the Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 18 as part of the Men’s Golf Club day.

Congratulations to the Savard Brothers, Mike and Andre, on their spectacular win—coming in with gross 63, followed by Joe Henri and Colin Hamilton with a score of 66.

On the net side in first place was the twosome of Mark Anderson and Kevin Carlton, carding 55.7. Next with 56.4 were Bill Bjornson and Dalton Moore; next were John Panagrot and Vic Carlton with 59.9, followed by Cory Nielson and Darrell VanOs 60.4. In fifth place with a score of 60.7 were Bill Barrett and Darren VanDyk, sixth were Tylo Smith and Jack Sparks carding 61.7, followed by Terry Ellwood and Fran Gaetz with 62, Ron Clark and Steve Acland also with 62, next was Jacques Giovetti and Don Grill with 62.

The final prize was awarded to Charles Mealey and Mark Webster, coming in with 62.9.

The closest to the pin winners were Joe Henri on Nos. 2 and 17, and Andre Savard on Nos. 4 and 13.

Next Sunday will be the best net and best gross competition, with the usual closest to the pin and money pot up for grabs. This event is sponsored by Ace Automotive. Tee times will start at 7 a.m. and run until 10 a.m.; please book your tee time in your own group.

19TH GREEN…Many thanks to Will Pulford of Van Isle Ford and Bruce MacDonald of Mac Five Golf for their generous contribution to the day…We would like to welcome John Robbins and Cliff O’Laney, our newest members to the Men’s Club.

Previous story
BCHL: Bulldogs new coach Joe Martin looking for hard skill, winning attitude

Just Posted

Interactive art exhibit in Port Alberni challenges stigma

‘Stigmatized’ presented by the Port Alberni Community Action Team

ARTS AROUND: Learn felting techniques at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will present two felting workshops

BCHL: Bulldogs new coach Joe Martin looking for hard skill, winning attitude

Alberni Valley team heads into new era with new owners, coaches, expectations

China Creek bullhead derby a hit

Derby was organized by the Port Alberni Port Authority

Go Bearfoot in the Park and help kids too in Port Alberni

Fundraising event will take place at Blair Park on Aug. 24

UPDATE: Wildfire east of Port Alberni under control

Crews continue to mop up 3.1-hectare fire

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River

James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Most Read