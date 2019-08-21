Brothers win Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Course

Mac Five Challenge low gross winners were Mike Savard, left, and Andre Savard, with Will Pulford from Van Isle Ford. Second Low gross winner was Joe Henri, right, who achieved that with his golf partner Colin Hamilton (not pictured). SUBMITTED PHOTO

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Fifty-four men competed in the Mac Five Challenge at Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 18 as part of the Men’s Golf Club day.

Congratulations to the Savard Brothers, Mike and Andre, on their spectacular win—coming in with gross 63, followed by Joe Henri and Colin Hamilton with a score of 66.

On the net side in first place was the twosome of Mark Anderson and Kevin Carlton, carding 55.7. Next with 56.4 were Bill Bjornson and Dalton Moore; next were John Panagrot and Vic Carlton with 59.9, followed by Cory Nielson and Darrell VanOs 60.4. In fifth place with a score of 60.7 were Bill Barrett and Darren VanDyk, sixth were Tylo Smith and Jack Sparks carding 61.7, followed by Terry Ellwood and Fran Gaetz with 62, Ron Clark and Steve Acland also with 62, next was Jacques Giovetti and Don Grill with 62.

The final prize was awarded to Charles Mealey and Mark Webster, coming in with 62.9.

The closest to the pin winners were Joe Henri on Nos. 2 and 17, and Andre Savard on Nos. 4 and 13.

Next Sunday will be the best net and best gross competition, with the usual closest to the pin and money pot up for grabs. This event is sponsored by Ace Automotive. Tee times will start at 7 a.m. and run until 10 a.m.; please book your tee time in your own group.

19TH GREEN…Many thanks to Will Pulford of Van Isle Ford and Bruce MacDonald of Mac Five Golf for their generous contribution to the day…We would like to welcome John Robbins and Cliff O’Laney, our newest members to the Men’s Club.