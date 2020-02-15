Alberni’s Jordan Gauthier Bay keeps the puck away from a Comox defender. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bryan Mason Memorial Hockey Tournament kicks off in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bantam Bulldogs open the tournament with a loss to Comox

Port Alberni opened the annual Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament with a loss against Comox.

The Bantam Recreational Tournament, hosted by the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association, is held every year in honour of Bryan Mason. Mason was an avid Port Alberni hockey player until his life was cut short by a tragic accident in 2011.

READ MORE: Bryan Mason memorial hockey tourney returns to Alberni rink

The tournament opened on Friday, Feb. 14 with a game between the Alberni Valley Bantam Bulldogs and the Comox Valley Chiefs. Alberni took the early lead with a goal from Damian Winchester just 14:37 into the opening frame.

This would be the only goal scored by the Bulldogs in the game. After a pair of Alberni penalties later in the first period, Comox scored twice on the resulting five-on-three and powerplay to take the 2-1 lead.

Comox added to their lead with two more goals in the third period to take the game, 4-1.

The games continue this weekend, with the finals scheduled to take place on Monday, Feb. 17 (Family Day).


Rylan Gill of Comox sneaks a puck past Alberni’s goaltender. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni’s Trevor Hodgson carries the puck into the Comox zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

