Bulldogs, Bombers partner with San Group for free youth tickets

BCHL and VIJHL teams will be offering free youth tickets for the next three seasons

Bernie the Bulldogs mascot interacts with the audience during an Alberni Valley Bulldogs game in early 2020. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL and the Port Alberni Bombers of the VIJHL will be offering free tickets for youth for the next three seasons.

The Bulldogs and Bombers have partnered with San Group on this initiative. For the next three seasons, starting with this season, admission for all youth 18 and under will be free of charge when accompanied by an adult for all Bulldogs and Bombers home games. This includes all pre-season, regular season and playoff home games at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Bulldogs and Bombers president David Michaud said the organization is thrilled to partner with San Group on this community initiative.

“Since taking the helm here in Port Alberni, I’ve made it my mission to find a partner for this program,” he said. “I’ve seen first-hand during my time with the Penticton Vees the impact a program of this nature can have on not only the team, but the community as a whole. I’m very grateful that Kamal Sanghera and Suki Sanghera shared my vision on the type of impact this program will have for Port Alberni. Junior hockey in Port Alberni has never been more affordable and family-friendly.”

According to San Group, the joint effort is exactly what the community needs as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the return of sports, entertainment and safe social gathering is a cause for celebration.

“The lumber industry has always played a role of support for youth and sports leagues in the Alberni Valley and San Group is proud to continue this honored tradition,” said San Group CEO Kamal Sanghera.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs also announced Monday that adult season memberships and tickets for Bulldogs and Bombers games will be available in-person at the Bulldogs office beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3. Fans can also purchase tickets online by visiting www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or www.portalbernibombers.ca and clicking the ticket link.

The Junior ‘B’ Bombers begin their inaugural season on Sept. 8, while the Bulldogs kick of the BCHL’s 60th anniversary season a month later on Oct. 8.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLPort AlberniVIJHL