Caldarulo wins stableford event at Alberni Golf Club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a small but enthusiastic group of men who competed in the stableford event in the rain on Sunday.

Congratulations to Vito Caldarulo, who compiled a total of 42 points while shooting a gross score of 71. Great game, Vito. Next with 41 points was Ted Stewart, followed by Mel Krasnick recording 40 points. The final prize was won by Fred Fredrickson, compiling 37 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Sam Parhar on No. 2, Chad Wutke on No. 4, no winner on No. 13 and Fred Fredrickson on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Ted Stewart. Sam Parhar won $9 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Chad Wutke won $76 for the only birdie on No 4.

Next week is an open day with the usual best net and best gross up for grabs. The closest to the pin and charity will all be in play. Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.