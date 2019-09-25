FILE PHOTO

Caldarulo wins stableford event at Alberni Golf Club

It was a small but enthusiastic group who competed in the event in the rain on Sunday

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a small but enthusiastic group of men who competed in the stableford event in the rain on Sunday.

Congratulations to Vito Caldarulo, who compiled a total of 42 points while shooting a gross score of 71. Great game, Vito. Next with 41 points was Ted Stewart, followed by Mel Krasnick recording 40 points. The final prize was won by Fred Fredrickson, compiling 37 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Sam Parhar on No. 2, Chad Wutke on No. 4, no winner on No. 13 and Fred Fredrickson on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Ted Stewart. Sam Parhar won $9 for the only birdie on No. 2 and Chad Wutke won $76 for the only birdie on No 4.

Next week is an open day with the usual best net and best gross up for grabs. The closest to the pin and charity will all be in play. Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Previous story
Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni painter offers watercolour portrait workshop

Learn techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair

EDITORIAL: Community roads need to be maintained

Premier John Horgan has promised action on the road between Bamfield and Port Alberni…

Valley Vonka raises more than $5,000 for Literacy Alberni

Winners of the sweet fundraiser were announced at the Raise-A-Reader breakfast

Couple rescues dog with support from Pacific Seaplanes

Lab has been left with broken leg untreated since June

Port Alberni RCMP launch pilot safety program for Indigenous community

The Indigenous Safety Team is a street-level outreach program

VIDEO: Truck convoy protesting forestry job losses arrives in Vancouver

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Most Read