Campbell River Storm shut out Port Alberni Bombers in Game 6 of VIJHL playoff series

Campbell River Storm defenceman Ian Mills dives to stop a shot from Hunter Harwood of the Port Alberni Bombers during Game 6 at Weyerhaeuser Arena. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers are headed back to Campbell River after being shut out 3-0 by the visiting Campbell River Storm in Game Six of the VIJHL playoff series.

Port Alberni goaltender Callum Tung was sharp in net on Monday, March 7, making 40 saves throughout the night. But the Bombers couldn’t generate any offence against the Campbell River team.

Storm forward Alex Bend opened scoring at 16:24 in the first period. The score was locked at 1-0 until Davis Frank added another goal for Campbell River at 6:48 in the third period. Storm forward Justin Gyori finished things off with a goal of his own at 13:18 in the third. Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters saved the 10 shots he faced on the night.

With the Campbell River win, the Bombers and the Storm are now tied at three wins apiece.

Game Seven will take place at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. The winning team will face the Oceanside Generals in Round Two of the playoffs.

