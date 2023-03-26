Bronze medalists, Canadian Kerri Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard, Briane Harris and Krysten Karwacki show their medals after the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Canada defeated Sweden 8-5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-TT, Jonas Ekstromer

Bronze medalists, Canadian Kerri Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard, Briane Harris and Krysten Karwacki show their medals after the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Canada defeated Sweden 8-5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-TT, Jonas Ekstromer

Canada downs Sweden to capture 2nd straight world women’s curling bronze medal

Switzerland took gold, and Norway got silver

Canada’s Kerri Einarson captured another bronze medal at the world women’s curling championship.

Einarson’s rink from Gimli, Man., defeated Sweden 8-5 on Sunday. Canada captured a bronze medal in last year’s event with an 8-7 victory over Sweden.

Canada finished round-robin play with a 7-5 record. After downing Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa 6-4 in the qualification round, the squad dropped an 8-5 semifinal decision to Norway’s Marianne Roervik on Saturday.

“I feel pretty excited to come here and medal,” Einarson said. “I know it’s not gold like we wanted, but at least it’s a medal.

“To win bronze two years in a row is pretty special.”

Canada opened the contest with two in the first end. A steal of one in the second and two more in the fourth staked the Canadians to a 6-1 lead.

Sweden scored two in the sixth and added one in the eight to cut Canada’s lead to 8-4 before a steal in the ninth pulled the Swedes to within 8-5 but that’s as close as they’d get.

Skip Einarson’s team consisted of third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, lead Briane Harris and alternate Krysten Karwacki with coach Reid Carruthers.

“The fact that we were able to still get the bronze with not our strongest performance this week is big for our team,” Birchard said. “It’s lit a fire under us.

“We want to come back and we want to challenge for the gold, obviously, we had hoped to do that this week but it wasn’t in the cards, so we’ll just look forward to next year.”

Added Sweeting: “It is very special. It was an up-and-down week, but we put ourselves in a good position (Saturday) and it was really hard to lose that semifinal again. But I’m super proud of how we came out today and getting up against the hometown team isn’t easy either. We have a really good support crew here with our coaching and families and everything and it definitely helped us get through that.”

Switzerland defended its championship, downing Norway 6-3 in the gold-medal contest.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian women thump South Africa 66-7 in their first outing since Rugby World Cup

Just Posted

Rotarian Jeff Cooks loads books into his truck for distribution to Little Libraries in the community. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)
GIVING BACK: Rotary Club of Port Alberni prepares for community cleanup

NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)
NIC Fest returns March 29 to Port Alberni campus

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

James Raffan of the Mission Stars dishes a pass to teammate Tyler Way in front of the Powell River net during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Mission Stars win U15 hockey provincials in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image