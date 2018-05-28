Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

Some of Canada’s best basketball players are coming to British Columbia this summer when the Men’s national team plays a doubleheader again China in the Pacific Rim Basketball Classic next month.

It’s been eight years since B.C. hosted an international competition that included the senior men’s basketball team, and fans will get two opportunities to see some of the country’s biggest and brightest stars play in Vancouver on June 22 and Victoria on June 24.

“Some of the fondest memories of my basketball career are from all the years I spent playing and coaching in British Columbia,” said Jay Triano, coach of the Senior Men’s National Team.

“Vancouver and Victoria have some of the most passionate basketball fans in the country and we’re excited to bring our team back to the West coast.”

Triano played at Simon Fraser University from 1977-1981, before coaching at his alma mater from 1988-1995. He has spent much of the past 16 years coaching in the NBA with Toronto, Portland and Phoenix.

The two-game event will help the Canadian national team prepare to qualify for the upcoming FIBA basketball world cup, where the 2019 edition will see the top seven teams automatically qualify directly to the next Olympic Games.

Canada Basketball also announced the list of 18 players that will form the roster for the qualifying games. The list includes NBA players like Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat and Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, plus players from Europe and the NBA G League.

The most notable player not on the list is Andrew Wiggins, who was picked first overall in the 2014 NBA draft and went on to win rookie of the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tickets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. Victoria tickets at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will also go on sale at the same time, and all tickets start as low as $20.

– With files from the Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1
Next story
City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni hires bylaw manager from Tofino

Flynn Scott joins expanded bylaw enforcement department

Owner of derelict hotel in Port Alberni misses demolition deadline

City will take over and add cost to property owner’s taxes

10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue… Continue reading

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

Retired NHL referee Rob Shick heads to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Shick got his first licks at refereeing in small Port Alberni rink

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Truck carrying glass crashes on Island highway

Two people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash Monday in Nanaimo near Cedar Road

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Most Read