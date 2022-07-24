Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title

Sophia Schubert, of the United States, follows her ball after playing on the 5th hole during the last round of the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Brooke Henderson rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win the Evian Championship by one stroke on Sunday after a wild final round, sealing her second major championship title.

The Canadian was soaked in champagne on the 18th green after her even-par round of 71 that saw her finish ahead of LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert on 17-under 267.

Henderson won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18.

