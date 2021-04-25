Bianca Andreescu of Canada walks off the court as she retired during her finals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Barty won 6-3, 4-0, as Andreescu retired due to injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu announces she has tested positive for COVID-19

She said she won’t be playing in the upcoming Madrid Open

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Andreescu made the announcement on social media Sunday. She added she won’t be playing in the upcoming Madrid Open.

Andreescu said the positive test came after she arrived in Madrid.

“After testing negative twice before my flight to Madrid, I was sadly informed that I tested positive upon arrival for COVID-19,” she said in a statement. “Therefore I will not be playing at the Madrid Open later this week.

“I am feeling good, I’m resting and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines. I look forward to getting back out on the court very soon.”

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, played at the Miami Open earlier this month, reaching the final against Australian Ashleigh Barty. But the Mississauga, Ont., native was forced to retire in the second set after falling awkwardly earlier in the match and suffering an ankle injury.

Andreescu was also forced to miss 15 months the result of a knee injury, returning to play in the 2021 Australian Open. After winning her first-round match, Andreescu lost in straight sets to Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in the second round.

The Canadian Press

Most Read