Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat waits to take a faceoff against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks’ captain Bo Horvat trying to focus on hockey as trade talk swirls

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he’s focused on playing hockey as talk picks up about his future with the team.

The 27-year-old centre is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and this week various outlets reported that he and his agents had turned down the Canucks’ latest contract offer.

Horvat released a statement Tuesday saying he remains focused on the hockey season and playing for Vancouver, and will not be commenting on his future.

Horvat appears poised for a career-best season, with 20 goals and nine assists in 28 games this year.

He had the fourth-most goals in the league heading into Tuesday night’s action, behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (25), Jason Robertson of Dallas (23) and Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (21).

Originally picked ninth overall by the Canucks in the 2013 NHL entry draft, the six-foot, 215-pound native of London, Ont., has amassed 395 points (190 goals, 205 assists) over 600 regular-season games with Vancouver.

THE MOJ: If it wasn’t for bad luck, we wouldn’t have any Canuck luck at all

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
Next story
Port Alberni gets ready for return of Totem basketball tournament

Just Posted

Port Alberni artist Michael Wright builds up the base below his metal sculpture of a grey whale, placed on a berm on San Group property along Stamp Avenue. Wright has since added a green copper sea turtle, and is working on a full-sized basking shark. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni artist Michael Wright finds unorthodox home for metal sculptures

The ADSS senior boys practice in the gymnasium during Totem Media Day (Dec. 8, 2022). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni gets ready for return of Totem basketball tournament

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 members Vickey Mooney and Connie Richardson participate in the colour party at the Remembrance Day flag raising in front of Port Alberni City Hall in 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Legion could be losing Ladies’ Auxiliary

New B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne into his cabinet as B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. (PROVINCE OF B.C. PHOTO)
Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA gets new B.C. cabinet position under David Eby

Pop-up banner image