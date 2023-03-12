Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Canucks, Di Giuseppe agree on 2-year, 2-way contract extension

29-year-old winger has 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 games with Vancouver

Phillip Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old winger has split time between both the Canucks and affiliate Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL this season.

Di Giuseppe has two goals and two assists in 13 games with Vancouver, but he has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Abbotsford.

After spending all of last season with Abbotsford, Di Giuseppe made his Vancouver debut on Jan. 25 and scored his first goal with the team in his next game on Feb. 6.

Di Giuseppe was a second-round pick (38th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012 and has also played for the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers across seven years in the NHL.

He has 18 goals and 39 assists in 214 career games on the NHL level.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Panthers acquire NFL’s first overall draft pick from the Bears

Just Posted

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Mike Sparrow has been named director for the Cherry Creek electoral area after a 2023 byelection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Mike Sparrow elected in Cherry Creek byelection

City of Port Alberni workers and contractors replace a section of the city’s main water supply pipe the morning of March 10, 2023. A logging truck left Franklin River Road the previous afternoon and crashed on top of the pipe, severing it and damaging approximately 10 metres of the waterpipe. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City crews work through the night to repair break in Port Alberni’s main water supply

Corinne Moore, second from left, and Ike Charlie, right, Pathways Forward facilitators, join participants Vinnie Joseph, left, Selena Garcia, centre, and mentor Jude Bear Newman during one of the last classes for the program in February 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pathways Forward says poignant farewell to participants

Pop-up banner image