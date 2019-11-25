Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40) and Philadelphia Flyers’ Justin Braun (61) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Monday night.

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek’s sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.

Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.

J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn’t make it stand. He made 32 saves.

Miller took advantage of a turnover deep in the Flyers zone by whipping a wrist shot that beat Hart to the stick side.

The Flyers countered 5:54 into the second when Voracek corralled a loose puck in Vancouver’s zone and sent it over to Couturier.

Vancouver didn’t get many scoring chances in the final two periods, but Hart made a pad save on Josh Leivo with 17.4 seconds left in the third.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Gostisbehere has been one of Philadelphia’s most heralded defencemen over the past few years, but currently stands at a minus-5 for the season and hasn’t recorded a goal since Oct. 26. … Philadelphia had a 26-7 edge in shots in the final two periods.

READ MORE: Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play at Columbus on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

