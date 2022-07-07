Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki poses with team officials during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki poses with team officials during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

Vancouver is set to make five more selections, starting with No. 80

The Vancouver Canucks have selected Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft in Montreal.

The right-winger from Tullinge turned heads at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship, leading Sweden to gold with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in six games.

The five-foot-10, 165-pound Lekkerimaki spent part of last season playing in Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League. registering nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 26 games.

The pick was announced by Vancouver’s rookie general manager Patrik Allvin, who was hired in January.

After a rough start to last season, the Canucks rebounded under head coach Bruce Boudreau and finished 40-30-12, missing the playoffs by five points.

Vancouver is set to make five more selections, starting with No. 80, when the draft continues on Friday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

READ MORE: Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksNHL

Previous story
ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club
Next story
Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

Just Posted

Ashley Callingbull, from Enoch Cree Nation recently from Port Alberni, was one of 13 finalists for the SI Swimsuit 2023 rookie of the year. She is the first Canadian and first Indigenous woman to be chosen for the swimsuit edition. (PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY CALLINGBULL)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ashley Callingbull leads by example

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Jim Proteau has game of the day at men’s club

A mother cat and her four kittens were found abandoned outside of the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch overnight on July 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Anonymous person dumps kittens at Port Alberni SPCA, then steals cans left for donation

XL the Band will headline Day 2 of the Five Acre Co. summer concert series. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Five Acre Co. in Port Alberni presents new summer concert series