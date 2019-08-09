FILE PHOTO

Champions crowned at Alberni Golf Club

Club championship was conducted over August long weekend

By Jim Proteau

The Alberni Golf Club Championship was conducted over the August Long Weekend.

Categories from across the club were represented, culminating in the crowning of our champions for the 2019 season. Beautiful weather for the weekend was capped off by a luncheon following play after the second round on Sunday before the hardware was given out.

Highlights of the weekend included a rare pair of hole-in-ones by Don Nicklin and Jack Sparks and Gwyn Bowen celebrating her 85th birthday on Sunday.

Many thanks to sponsors and volunteers which include: The Alberni Golf Club, the Ladies Club, the Men’s Club, the Pro Shop, Brian Rands (Head Professional), Toni Clackson and Pat Nicklin. A huge thanks to Ron and his kitchen staff and Nadine and her restaurant staff for their tireless work in the hot weather.

Results were are follows:

Men’s Club Champion: Chase Shiner 77-71

Runner-up: Mike Savard 73-76

Men’s Low Net: Jacques Giovetti

Senior Men’s Champion: Preben Rasmussen

Senior Men’s Low Net: Dave Patterson

Super Senior Men’s Champion: Don Nicklin

Super Senior Men’s Low Net: Al Wright

Junior Boys Champion: Chase Shiner

Junior Boys Runner-Up: Jayden Miguez

Women’s Club Champion: Christina Proteau 71-69

Women’s Low Net: Sherry Stolth

Senior Women’s Champion: Ilona McLeod

Senior Women’s Low Net: Janice Cross

Super Senior Women’s Champion: Ladonna Knutson

Super Senior Women’s Low Net: Gwyn Bowen

