Cherry Creek Shootout is a family affair

Gerry Fagan

Special to the News

The Cherry Creek Shootout held on Sunday, Mar. 14 was a resounding success. It was the first time that a three-person tournament has been held at the Alberni Golf Course, and there were 42 golfers playing in the event. By all reports, it was enjoyed by all those who participated. What made it more enjoyable was the weather man co-operating and giving us a great day for golf.

This year it was a family affair. Coming in first place was the family group of Ned Stewart, his son Ted Stewart and his grandson Chazz Lazarko. Second place went to the threesome of Cal Davies, Tylo Smith and Tyler Ibsen. Third spot was won by Jim Proteau, Bill Morin and Cory Nielsen. Fourth prize went to Wolf Suhr, Sam Parhar and Vito Caldarulo. The final prize went to Mike Savard, Justin Sketsch and Matt Mesic.

The ladies closest to the pin were won by A.C. Potter on No. 4 and Cherie Williams on No. 13. The mens closest to the pin were won by Tylo Smith on No. 2, Lloyd Fairley on No. 4, Sam Parhar on No. 13 and Cory Nielsen on No. 17.

Just as a reminder, opening days are fast approaching. The Men’s Club opening day is Sunday, Mar. 25. Club Captain Cal Davies and his committee have a great lineup this year, with 15 sponsored events.

The season kicks off with a Scramble this Sunday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. It will be a computer pick scramble, sponsored by Ace Automotive. The entry fee will be $15 per player. Please register with your handi-caps in the pro shop no later than 2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 24.

The Men’s Club dues will be $25 this year, and you must be a member to play in all Men’s Club events. All events will have money pots on No. 2 and No. 4. This year, there will be a mystery hole in all events that will be worth $25 to any member who wins the hole outright, no carry over. The fees for all sponsored events will be $15, while open days will be $10.

All Men’s Club events, both sponsored and open, will be shotgun starts.

The Ladies’ Club opening day will be Tuesday, Mar. 27.