Clippers foil Bulldogs in first two games of 2018

Alberni Valley Bulldogs players, trainer Scott Crema, left, and coach Matt Hughes, right, watch the action against Nanaimo Clippers on the road Friday night. The ‘Dogs were clipped in back-to-back games by Nanaimo, 5-4 at home on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and 8-3 at Frank Crane Arena on Friday, Jan. 5. KAICEE TROTT PHOTO

The Nanaimo Clippers may have spoiled the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ first taste of 2018 junior A hockey with a pair of back-to-back wins this week, but the Bulldogs will have another shot at victory this afternoon as they host the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Clippers left the Dawg Pound last Wednesday with a 5–2 win in the Bulldogs’ first game of 2018, then dominated Alberni 8–3 at Frank Crane Arena on Friday.

The Bulldogs host the Warriors in a matinee game today at 2 p.m. at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Roger Street. The Warriors are currently in fifth place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior division with 40 points, while the Bulldogs are in fourth place in the Island division with 29 points.

Catch the play-by-play action on 93.3 PEAK FM or grab at ticket at the Bulldogs’ office at the Multiplex.

