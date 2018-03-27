Comeback falls short for Port Alberni Black Sheep

A second half comeback wasn’t enough to raise the Port Alberni Black Sheep to a win above the Abbotsford Rugby Club on Saturday, March 24.

Abbotsford scored four converted tries to take a 28-0 lead before Cody McClary scored for the Black Sheep, converted by Jordan Kurucz. Abbotsford scored one more try after halftime before the Black Sheep managed three in a row. The game ended 35-26 in favour of Abbotsford.

Black Sheep Nick Love had one try, while Kurucz added to his tally with two tries and two conversion kicks.

The Black Sheep are headed to Westshore on Saturday, March 31. The Sheep will be back at home on Saturday, April 7 for a match against the Cowichan Piggies.